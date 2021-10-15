What is the age gap between Love Quinn and Theo Engler in Season 3 of ‘YOU’?

Joe’s (Penn Badgley) and Love’s (Victoria Pedretti) relationship in YOU Season 3 isn’t exactly the healthiest. Joe cheated on his wife with his neighbor Natalie (RIP) in the first episode of the new season, and Love met her young neighbor Theo Engler in the second episode (Dylan Arnold).

There is a big age gap between the two from the start, with Love’s mother Dottie (Saffron Burrows) chastising her for sleeping with a college student near the end of the season. Love, despite her mother’s disapproval, continues to welcome Theo’s advances.

Victoria Pedretti spilled the beans on their romance to The Washington Newsday.

Theo Engler is the stepson of Matthew Engler and the son of Natalie Engler (Michaela McManus) (Scott Speedman).

He’s a troubled college student who has a hard connection with his stepfather, especially since Natalie’s death.

Theo is clearly younger than Love from the start, and he is discovered to be 19 years old towards the end of the season.

Unfortunately, Love’s precise age is never disclosed in YOU; nevertheless, Love is 35 years old in the book Hidden Bodies, which served as the show’s inspiration.

Love is played by Victoria Pedretti, who is 26 years old, therefore we can estimate she is in her late twenties or early thirties.

Throughout YOU Season 3, Love is concerned about Theo, frequently arranging him an Uber ride home and assisting him with his grief. Love gives in to her impulses and sleeps with Theo in Episode 5, while Joe is out on a boy’s vacation to the woods.

No matter how hard Love tries to stay away from him, the two can’t keep their hands off each other from then on. Her repressed feelings for him have become so powerful that she fantasizes about sleeping with him while having sex with her husband Joe. Not that Joe isn’t thinking about Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) during his time with Love.

