What is the age difference between Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien? 9 Easter Eggs that are “All Too Well.”

The 10-minute version of Taylor Swift’s legendary break-up ballad “All Too Well” is finally here, after nearly a decade of waiting.

Swift’s re-recording of Red, her 2012 heartache album that included massive songs including “22,” “We Are Never Getting Back Together,” and “I Knew You Were Trouble,” incorporates the song.

“All Too Well” immediately became a fan favorite at the time, so when Swift hinted in 2012 that there was a 10-minute version of the song, fans were ecstatic.

Swift produced and directed a short video featuring Stranger Things actress Sadie Siddons to go along with the new version of the song.