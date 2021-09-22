What Is ‘Star Wars: Visions,’ and How Does It Fit Into the Sequence?

The intriguing new anime anthology series Star Wars: Visions is situated in George Lucas’ renowned sci-fi universe.

The show, which premiered on Disney+ on September 22, has some of Japan’s greatest animation studios attempting to create their own stories set in a galaxy far, far away.

Each anime short film has a different tale and the series is not confined to what has come before it, with nine episodes in total.

Everything you need to know about the series and its place in the Star Wars world is right here.

What is the plot of Star Wars: Visions?

The Duel is the title of the first episode, which was directed by Kamikaze Douga. It revolves around a lone Jedi named Ronin who battles Empire warriors after they terrorize a tiny town.

The episode, which is animated in black-and-white, is heavily influenced by Akira Kurosawa’s work, with Ronin being based on Toshiro Mifune, Kurosawa’s typical leading man.

Studio Colorido’s “Tatooine Rhapsody” follows a band as they attempt to save one of their members from Boba Fett and Jabba the Hutt.

“The Twins,” from Studio Trigger, follows brothers Karre and Am, who were born into the Dark Side with the goal of having them control the galaxy, and sees them struggle as Am seeks to break away from his fate.

Kinema Citrus directed “The Village Bride,” which tells the story of a young Jedi named F who has been on the run for years and struggles with disclosing her identity in order to save others.

“T0-B1,” directed by Studio Trigger, portrays a cybernetic youngster and his hopes of becoming a Jedi, while “The Elder,” directed by Science Saru, depicts a padawan’s conflict with his Jedi instructor.

Production I.G’s “The Ninth Jedi” looks at a world where Jedi have long since vanished and one master’s quest to resurrect them, while Geno Studio’s “Lop and Ocho” follows a family’s struggle when the Empire arrives on their planet, and Science Saru’s “Akakiri” follows a Jedi defending a kingdom from a Sith-like shogun.

What place does Star Wars: Visions occupy in the Star Wars timeline?

While some of the short films aren’t set in a specific time period, some do. This is a condensed version of the information.