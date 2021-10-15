What Is Sepsis and How Does It Affect You? Bill Clinton has been admitted to the hospital with an infection.

According to a spokeswoman, former President Bill Clinton was admitted to the hospital earlier this week with a “non-COVID-related infection.” He has apparently been diagnosed with sepsis, a life-threatening illness.

Clinton was admitted to the University of California, Irvine Medical Center (UCIMC) on Tuesday for treatment, according to Clinton’s spokesperson, Angel Urea.

In a statement, Urea added, “He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is immensely grateful to the physicians, nurses, and staff who have provided him with exceptional treatment.”

Clinton was brought to the ICU for “close monitoring” and the treatment of antibiotics and fluids, according to Dr. Alpesh Amin, chair of medicine at UCIMC, and Dr. Lisa Bardack, Clinton’s personal primary physician.

The former president’s condition appeared to be improving, according to doctors, and he could be freed from the hospital shortly.

“His white blood cell count is moving down after two days of treatment, and he is responding well to medications,” the joint statement stated. “The President’s medical staff in California has been in constant contact with his medical team in New York, including his cardiologist. We’re hoping he’ll be able to return home shortly.” Clinton was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection that progressed to sepsis, according to media sites such as ABC News and CNN.

Sepsis is a potentially fatal disorder that happens when the body’s immune system responds to an infection by damaging its own tissues, causing organs to operate abnormally.

Almost any illness, including COVID, can cause sepsis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The infections that cause sepsis, on the other hand, usually start in the lungs, urinary tract, skin, or gastrointestinal system. Sepsis can cause organ failure and, in severe cases, death if not treated promptly.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 1.7 million adults in the United States get sepsis in a typical year. Every year, some 270,000 Americans die as a result of the disease.

Scientists are still attempting to figure out what happens during sepsis and why the body might react in such a dangerous way at times.

According to the Sepsis Alliance, the illness can result in blood vessel lining leakage, low blood pressure, and lowered oxygen levels. This is a condensed version of the information.