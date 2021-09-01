What Is Seasonal Affective Disorder, and How Effective Are SAD Lamps?

Many people may soon experience the symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder as the days grow shorter and darker (SAD).

According to Psychology Today, up to ten million Americans may be affected by SAD, with women being four times more likely than males to experience symptoms.

What Is Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and What Do Its Symptoms Involve?

SAD, also known as seasonal or winter depression, is a psychological disease brought on by variations in light during the seasons.

“It’s been described as feeling like hibernation,” said Lee Chambers, a psychologist and health expert.

“SAD symptoms are comparable to depression in that they include a persistent poor mood, a loss of interest and enjoyment in life, as well as exhaustion and reduced social involvement.

“It can also make you feel gloomy and irritated, as well as make it difficult to focus and concentrate. It can also make you eat more and sleep more.”

Difficulty awakening, weight gain, a lack of attention, and a decrease in libido are some of the other symptoms.

Seasonal Affective Disorder: What Causes It?

Although it’s unclear what causes SAD, primary care physician Dr. Jeff Foster stated that there are several ideas.

“One popular explanation revolves around the concept of ‘phase delay,’ which is thought to be caused by a disruption in the circadian rhythm, or sleep-wake cycle.

“The sleep hormone melatonin, as well as the ‘happy hormone’ serotonin, have a relationship, which explains why patients respond to antidepressants.

“Symptoms usually begin in September, peaking in December with full-blown despair or anxiety, and then improving in April.”

SAD is more common in adults, with the average age at which symptoms are first documented being 27 years old, according to Foster.

Seasonal Affective Disorder: What Are the Treatments?

For people suffering from SAD, getting outside and spending time in natural light can be useful.

Because the symptoms of SAD are similar to those of depression, it’s worth thinking about the same therapies.

“In general, it should be treated the same as non-seasonal depression,” Foster said, adding that “talking therapies, particularly cognitive behavioral therapy, and drugs such as antidepressants can both be extremely effective.”

Chambers also advocated for self-care, exercise, a healthy diet, and seeking out support from friends and family.

SAD Lamps: What Are They and How Do They Work?

Lamps designed specifically for SAD sufferers are available for purchase. The lamps imitate sunlight and cause the release of serotonin in the brain.

