What Is Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Success Secret, and What Are Her Best-Selling Products?

Rihanna, the popstar-turned-beauty businesswoman, has been named a billionaire.

According to Forbes, she is now the world’s wealthiest female artist, with a net worth of $1.7 billion.

Her beauty and skincare brand, Fenty Beauty, of which she owns 50%, is responsible for much of her wealth. LVMH, a French luxury goods company that controls high-end brands including Christian Dior, Givenchy, and Celine, owns the other half.

Fenty Beauty first debuted in 2017 with simply makeup. It had produced $550 million in revenue by the conclusion of its first full calendar year of operation, outperforming other celebrity-backed firms like Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty, Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, and Jessica Alba’s Honest Co.

What is Fenty Beauty’s Secret to Success?

Rihanna’s international celebrity acted as a significant springboard for the company when it originally started. She has an enormous reach compared to others just starting out with a new business, with over 100 million Instagram followers alone.

“From a branding and PR standpoint, Rihanna’s success with Fenty is sheer genius,” PR expert Brenda Gabriel tells This website.

“Her team was able to utilize Rihanna’s star power and brand loyalty to establish one of the world’s most successful beauty lines.”

Despite her legendary position as a musician, the brand hasn’t had to rely on its celebrity face to succeed.

Built on inclusivity, the company’s flagship product was the Pro Filt’r foundation, which came out in 40 tones at the time, the most of any mainstream beauty brand. This number has since been increased to 50.

“The beauty industry’s lack of representation is astounding… They provide options for people of all skin tones. Marketing consultant Karina Scott says, “This is something that other cosmetics brands just didn’t do.”

“Any brand, regardless of industry, should prioritize inclusivity and diversity. A person should be able to shop in 2021 without having to worry about whether the companies cater to their skin tone.

“Makeup should be accessible to all people, regardless of skin tone or gender.”

Rihanna had previously spoken openly about her troubles finding makeup that suited her skin tone as a Black woman. According to Gabriel, this gave the brand credibility.

“The fact that Rihanna was a Black icon who recognized the plight of Black women in particular made a difference. This is a condensed version of the information.