What is Parag Agrawal’s background? Twitter’s new CEO promises users “open, direct conversations.”

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced his resignation on Monday, and the company’s board of directors unanimously chose Parag Agrawal to succeed him.

In a statement, Dorsey said, “I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders.” “I have a lot of faith in Parag as Twitter’s CEO. His work has had a profound impact during the last ten years. I owe him a debt of gratitude for his talent, heart, and soul. It is now his turn to lead.” With immediate effect, Agrawal will take over as CEO and a member of Twitter’s board of directors. He joined Twitter in 2011 and has been the company’s chief technology officer (CTO) since October 2017.

Agrawal became Twitter’s “first Distinguished Engineer” before being promoted to CTO “thanks to his efforts across revenue and consumer engineering, particularly his effect on the re-acceleration of audience growth in 2016 and 2017,” according to a press release.

Dorsey stated in December 2019 that Agrawal would be in charge of Project Bluesky. This self-contained group of architects, engineers, and designers was formed to create a decentralized social media standard to combat abusive and deceptive content.

Agrawal previously worked at Microsoft Research and Yahoo! Research before joining Twitter. He graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, with a Ph.D. in Computer Science and a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering.

Agrawal expressed his gratitude for Dorsey’s announcement in a tweet, saying he was “honored and humbled” by the news. On Tuesday, he plans to have a “all-hands” Q&A session and debate, which he hopes will be the “first of ongoing open, direct talks I intend for us to have together.” We owe a huge debt of appreciation to @jack and the rest of our team, and we’re really excited about the future. The note I submitted to the company is included. Thank you for your confidence and support. https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1 https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 November 29, 2021 — Parag Agrawal (@paraga)