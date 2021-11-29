What Is Mistletoe, and How Did the Christmas Kissing Tradition Begin?

Mistletoe is a Christmas tradition that shows no signs of going away, but while the plant is strangely associated with this most wonderful time of year, few people are likely to know why.

From Harry Potter’s first kiss to Christmas tunes by Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, and Aretha Franklin, the parasitic plant with the distinctive brilliant red berries has had an enduring hold over the holiday season and is a perennial feature in modern culture.

Mistletoe comes in hundreds of different types and can be found growing on trees and bushes all over the world.

Phoradendron is the scientific name for American mistletoe, which means “tree thief” since mistletoe hooks itself to the branches of its host to drain water and nutrients.

Mistletoe is ingrained in various societies’ rituals and mythology as a result of its widespread use, with some of our forefathers supposedly connecting it with medicine and fertility.

Mistletoe was used by the ancient Greeks and Romans to cure menstruation cramps, ulcers, and epilepsy, so it wasn’t always connected with secret kisses.

According to Norse mythology, Frigg, the goddess of love, obtained a promise from all of the world’s animals and plants that they would not harm her son Baldur, whose death had been foreseen.

Frigg, on the other hand, forgot about the mistletoe, which another deity used to kill her son Baldur. However, after Baldur was resurrected, his delighted mother declared the plant to be a symbol of love that should be kissed beneath.

Mistletoe was first associated with a ritual by the Celtic Druids, who used it in ceremonies thousands of years ago.

Mistletoe was thought by the Druids to have medical properties as well as the ability to protect against nightmares and even prophesy the future.

As a result, the plant was picked during the summer and winter solstices, making the quasi-religious leaders likely candidates for being the first to use mistletoe to decorate houses around Christmastime—despite the fact that this tradition has nothing to do with the modern-day Christian festival.

Kissing beneath mistletoe became popular in ancient Greece during the Saturnalia celebration and later in marriage ceremonies because of its claimed fertility properties.

Enemies were said to resolve their disagreements under the mistletoe during the Roman era, as they associated the green shrub with peace and used it to decorate their homes and. This is a condensed version of the information.