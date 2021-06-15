What is Michael Costello’s background? Chrissy Teigen allegedly made him suicidal, according to a designer.

After allegedly being tormented by Chrissy Teigen, fashion designer Michael Costello has spoken out about feeling suicidal.

On Monday night, the model and television personality apologized for her previous cyberbullying on social media, telling her millions of followers: “I was a troll, full stop, and I am very sorry.”

Earlier this year, the former Lip Sync Battle host made news after old DMs of her advising then-15-year-old Courtney Stodden to commit suicide surfaced.

Teigen apologized and took a sabbatical from social media before returning late last night with a lengthy Medium blog piece in which she described the last few weeks as “humbling.”

Teigen added, “When confronted with some of the things that I uttered, I cringe to my core.”

Michael Costello, a previous Project Runway finalist, has now come up with severe bullying charges against Teigen.

In 2012, Costello appeared on Project Runway All-Stars and Season 8 of the fashion design competition.

Costello took to Instagram to reveal Teigen’s attempt to kill his career after he was accused of racism.

He wrote, “I wanted to kill myself and I’m still traumatized, unhappy, and have suicidal thoughts.”

Teigen accused Costello of racism after witnessing what he alleges was a phony racist comment on his Instagram page in 2014, and Costello responded by accusing Teigen of racism.

This comment, according to the designer, was doctored by a “former unhappy employee” in order to disgrace him.

“When I told Chrissy Teigen that I had been the victim of a vengeful online slander and that what she believed she knew about me was not true, she warned me that my career was done and that all my doors would be locked from then on,” Costello wrote. “And gosh, did she deliver on her promises.”

He goes on to say that Teigen and stylist Monica Rose allegedly went “out of their way to threaten people and brands that, if they were in any shape or form associated with me, they would not work with any of them.”

“I stayed awake so many nights, trying to murder myself. I didn’t see the sense in living,” he continues, adding that he considered terminating his life through writing letters to friends and relatives. This is a condensed version of the information.