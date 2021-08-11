What Is Melioidosis and How Does It Affect You? In the United States, a very rare illness has claimed the lives of two people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning to doctors on Monday to be on the lookout for acute bacterial infections that do not respond to standard medications. This warning comes after a second fatality from melioidosis was reported in the United States, as well as two more people becoming ill in different states.

The CDC noted in a statement that the bacterial strains detected on the melioidosis patients are nearly identical, implying a common source. Georgia, Kansas, Texas, and Minnesota are among the states where cases have been reported.

Over 100 samples were gathered and evaluated from the patient’s home and surrounding locations, including soil, water, and other goods. None, however, tested positive for the melioidosis-causing bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei.

Despite the fact that the disease is usually seen in tropical places, none of the four patients had visited outside of the country in the last several months. This is why, even if a patient has not gone internationally, health officials advise practitioners not to rule out melioidosis.

It’s difficult for health experts to establish the disease’s origins due to a number of circumstances, including their location, period of illness, and exposure to several goods prior to infection.

Melioidosis is a disease that is mostly found in South Asia and Australia, where the bacteria is spread through contaminated water and soil. The bacteria spreads to humans and animals by direct contact with the contaminated source, according to the CDC.

There are various varieties of infection, each with its own set of symptoms that can be confused with other illnesses like tuberculosis or pneumonia.

The majority of children who contract melioidosis have no risk factors. Melioidosis infection is more likely in individuals who have underlying medical disorders such as diabetes, liver disease, or cancer.

People who have a persistent cough, chest pain, unexplained weight loss, a high temperature, or constant headaches should consult a doctor. The illness should be resolved if it is detected early and treated properly by health specialists.