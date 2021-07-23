What Is Mastitis and How Does It Affect You? Lauren Burnham, star of ‘The Bachelor,’ has been hospitalized, and her symptoms have been explained.

Lauren Burnham of The Bachelor has been admitted to the hospital with mastitis, a postpartum ailment, according to her husband.

Fellow On Thursday, Bachelor alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. posted an Instagram story with a video of his wife in a hospital bed. “Not good, mastitis is growing worse even on antibiotics,” he added beside a broken heart emoji. I despise this for her.”

“She’ll be here overnight,” he added in a separate post. Antibiotics through IV and scans for abscesses. This week has been particularly trying for her.”

Luyendyk Jr. also tweeted a snapshot of Burnham’s chest scan and blood samples.

After giving birth to twins, Burnham had the disease. She posted a selfie of herself with her newborn babies on Instagram on June 15 with the comment “6.11.21” in an apparent reference to their birthday.

In 2018, the couple met on The Bachelor. They have a 2-year-old daughter named Alessi in addition to the twins Lux and Senna.

“Never been prouder of my wife than in this moment,” Luyendyk Jr. wrote in an Instagram image from mid-June showing Burnham with their twins. She is the bravest woman I know, and I am honored to be a part of her tremendous journey. We are thrilled to be the parents of a healthy boy and girl!”

What is mastitis and how can you know if you have it?

Mastitis occurs when the breast tissue becomes inflamed, which can occur as a result of an infection. This causes the breast to become painful or warm to the touch, swell, and turn a wedge-shaped pattern of red. A person may also have enlarged breast tissue or a lump, experience discomfort or burning during breastfeeding, be sick, and have a fever of 101 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. These signs and symptoms can appear out of nowhere.

Lactation mastitis, a condition caused by trapped breast milk, is the most common cause, however it can also be caused by a clogged milk duct or germs invading the breast. It is most frequent among breastfeeding women, but it can also affect men and individuals who are not breastfeeding.

The cause of Burnham’s mastitis is unknown, according to Luyendyk Jr.

Antibiotics, which Burnham has received, and pain medication are among the treatments available.

If left untreated, the illness can lead to the formation of pus in the breast, which may require surgical drainage. To circumvent this, the Mayo Clinic has devised a strategy. This is a condensed version of the information.