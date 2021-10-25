What is Lyna Khoudri’s background? Top Films and TV Shows of ‘The French Dispatch’ Star.

The French Dispatch has received mixed reviews from critics, however many have applauded Wes Anderson’s ever-growing cast of collaborators for their performances.

The film is an anthology film in which each of the authors at a French outpost of an American magazine, styled like The New Yorker, tells their stories as though they were being read by the editor before publication.

One such scenario follows a group of student protestors headed by Timothée Chalamet and Lyna Khoudri in the imaginary 20th-century French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé as they are judged and watched by writer Lucinda Krementz (played by Frances McDormand).

Khoudri is a newcomer to Hollywood, having previously built a name for herself in French-language films.

What is Lyna Khoudri’s background?

Khoudri is a 29-year-old Algerian actress who was born in Algiers. With her family, she grew up in France.

In 2014, she had her first television appearance in an episode of Joséphine, ange guardien, but it would be another three years before she got her big break.

This breakthrough came in the form of Sofia Djama’s film Les Bienheureux, which depicted the tale of people living during Algeria’s civil war.

Khoudri was pushed into the spotlight after the film won two awards at the Venice Film Festival. The actress also appeared in two additional French-language films in the same year: La Fête est Finie and Luna.

In 2019, Khoudri starred in Papicha, a film set in Algeria about a lady who puts on a fashion exhibition despite religious fundamentalism.

The film was critically lauded and premiered as part of the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard program. Khoudri earned the César Award for Most Promising Actress for this role.

Another of her films, The Specials, was presented at Cannes in 2019, but it was not in competition. With the same year, Khoudri dabbled in television, appearing in the Canal+ miniseries Les Sauvages.

In 2020, she starred in Gagarine, a film whose Cannes premiere was canceled because to the pandemic. In 2021, she starred alongside famous French actress Nathalie Baye in the film Haute Couture.

She will appear in the upcoming film Novembre, which is based on the 2015 Paris terror events, as well as two Martin Bourboulon films based on the well-known narrative of The Three Musketeers.

