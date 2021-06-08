What is Long Covid, and how many individuals are affected?

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the number of people with self-reported lengthy Covid that has lasted for at least a year has increased significantly.

The PA news agency responds to the most frequently asked questions concerning the condition.

– How long is Covid?

Long Covid syndrome, also known as post-Covid syndrome, refers to the virus’s effects that last for weeks or months after the original illness.

– What signs and symptoms do you have?

Long-term Covid symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain or tightness, memory and concentration problems, insomnia, dizziness, pins and needles, joint pain, depression and anxiety, tinnitus, earaches, feeling sick, diarrhoea, stomach aches, loss of appetite, a fever, cough, headaches, sore throat, changes in sense of smell or taste, and a high temperature.

– What other impacts are there?

According to a recent study, 79.5 percent of patients with lengthy Covid reported challenges with their daily activities, and more than half (56.2% ) cited mobility issues.

– How many people are hurting and how long have they been suffering?

According to the latest ONS estimates, an estimated 1.0 million persons in private households in the UK experienced lengthy Covid in the four weeks leading up to May 2.

An estimated 869,000 persons had Covid-19 for the first time – or feared they had Covid-19 – at least 12 weeks ago, while 376,000 had the virus for the first time at least a year ago.

This is up from previous estimates from the four weeks ending March 6, 2021, which revealed that 70,000 persons in private households in the UK had been suffering from long-term Covid symptoms for at least a year.

– Who is affected by this?

People of all ages are considered to be impacted, with infants as young as four having continuous symptoms and seniors over the age of 85 claiming the same.

The frequency of self-reported lengthy Covid was highest in those aged 35 to 69, females, and those living in the most impoverished areas, according to the ONS. (This is a brief piece.)