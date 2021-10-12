What is Jonathan Fisher’s background? Meet the Man Who Put a Stop to Matt Amodio’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Wins.

“What’s Jonathan Fisher?” Matt Amodio would probably inquire about the opponent who beat him on Monday’s edition of Jeopardy!

Aside from Amodio’s particular clue-answering approach, viewers are now curious as to who the individual is who managed to end the Yale Ph.D. candidate’s 38-win streak.

Fisher was seen achieving what so many contenders had failed to do before him on Monday night, when he stormed ahead of the champ in the initial rounds before earning $29,200 to Amodio’s $5,600. (after a wager-gone-wrong).

Fisher floated around his podium before smirking and declaring his “water is empty” as Amodio kindly applauded him, according to behind-the-scenes footage from the episode released on the official Jeopardy! Twitter account.

In the hours after the event aired, Amodio sent out a celebratory message on Twitter, praising Fisher and other participant Jessica Stephens, who came in second place.

“Congratulations to today’s two outstanding competitors for making today’s #Jeopardy an entertaining game!” he wrote. Let’s congratulate Jonathan and Jessica for a well-played match!” Who is Jonathan Fisher, exactly? He may be a familiar face to theatergoers. The actor, who was born in Coral Gables, Florida, has vast theatre experience.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he graduated from Northwestern University with a bachelor’s degree in theater and English literature in 2012 before migrating to Fullteron, California.

In 2016, he received critical acclaim for his performance as Mairtin Hanlon in the play A Skull in Connemara at the Gamm Theatre in Rhode Island.

Fisher played a “simple stupid person” who assisted Dowd in digging up graves at the cemetery to make place for new arrivals in the play, which centered on a gravedigger named Mick Dowd.

Fisher remarked of his character in an interview with the newspaper EDGE at the time, “There’s a dark, vicious element to him.”

“On the surface, he appears to be anxious for people to like him and pay attention to him, so he will compensate in some way.” It’s always entertaining to play someone who isn’t particularly bright.” Fisher also played Edward Kynaston in Compleat Female Stage Beauty and appeared in Jerusalem by Jez Butterworth at the Wilbury Theatre Group in Providence, Rhode Island, according to the interview.

