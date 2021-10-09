What is Jaclyn Moore’s background? The Showrunner of ‘Dear White People’ Boycotts Netflix Over Chappelle.

After watching Dave Chappelle’s recent standup special, The Closer, Jaclyn Moore, a writer and co-showrunner of Neflix’s Dear White People, declared on Wednesday that she will no longer pursue work with the streaming service.

Moore, a trans woman, was offended by several jokes about transgender people in the Netflix special, and she stated on Instagram that she would refuse to work for a company that continued to “promote and profit from deadly transphobic content.”

Moore, who was born in Cleveland, Ohio, has previously written for the HBO drama Love Life, which stars Anna Kendrick, and the Nick Nolte series Graves, which has since been canceled. Following that, audiences will be able to see her work as a writer and executive producer on Peacock’s revival of Queer as Folk, which is planned to premiere in 2022.

Moore went through a transformation during the pandemic, which she detailed on her Twitter and Instagram accounts—the same platforms where she voiced her opposition to Netflix.

Moore followed up on Instagram after announcing her intention to leave Netflix by tweeting, “Many of the folks I’ve worked with at Netflix I adore. Brilliant people and business leaders who have worked together and pushed for vital art… But, because ‘I’m not a “genuine” lady,’ I’ve been shoved against walls. Beer bottles have been thrown at me. I’m sorry, @Netflix, but I’m done.” The fourth and final season of Dear White People was released on September 22, however Moore has stated that she will not return to Netflix with any new material she is working on.

“I’m currently developing stuff,” she revealed in a Variety interview published on Thursday. “There’s always a conversation about where we’re going to take the idea.” “For the time being, I will not be taking anything to Netflix. I’m not sure what it’ll take for me to feel at ease changing that. I’m aware that it will necessitate some action.” Moore also stated during the interview that she is not in support of “cancelling” or even censoring Chappelle’s show. She also stated that she does not believe Netflix should remove his specials. Moore was more outraged that, because The Closer didn’t air live, the corporation saw the transphobic material in prerecorded form and decided to keep it.

