What Is Ivermectin and How Does It Work? Anti-parasitic drug being looked into as a COVID treatment

Various medicines have been offered as a weapon against the virus throughout the COVID epidemic.

Former President Donald Trump and other right-wing individuals advocated hydroxychloroquine despite safety concerns and a lack of clear proof that it worked.

Ivermectin has also been promoted as a COVID treatment, however there have been no conclusive studies to support this claim.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, people have been admitted to hospitals after self-medicating with ivermectin, which was originally designed for horses (FDA).

What Is Ivermectin and How Does It Work?

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic medicine that has been licensed by the FDA for use in humans to treat some parasitic worm diseases, but not viral infections like COVID-19.

Strongyloides, onchocerciasis, head lice, and other parasites and parasitic illnesses can all be treated with ivermectin.

It’s also used to treat parasite diseases in animals, but humans shouldn’t take this sort of ivermectin.

Is It Potentially Harmful?

The FDA has approved ivermectin for human usage in some diseases, but it can be dangerous in high dosages.

Ivermectin has been linked to allergic responses and can worsen pre-existing liver or renal problems, according to Dr. Penny Ward, a visiting professor in pharmaceutical medicine at King’s College London.

Ivermectin is also contraindicated—or not to be used—by pregnant women, according to Ward, due to foetal harm reported in animal tests.

It’s also worth noting that animal ivermectin isn’t the same as human ivermectin, and animal medications are frequently highly concentrated for larger doses. According to the FDA, such high doses in humans can be “extremely hazardous.”

Dr. David Boulware, a professor of medicine and an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota medical school, told This website, “Overall, it’s a relatively safe drug at the typical prescription doses.”

“However, you can buy veterinary formulations on Amazon, as well as over-the-counter and other items that are not regular human doses. They’re similar to what you’d give a horse, and they can cause toxicity.”

Is it just as divisive as hydroxychloroquine?

This website was told by two experts that this is implausible. Ivermectin “is not likely” at the doses employed, according to Ward. This is a condensed version of the information.