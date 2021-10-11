What Is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and When Is It Celebrated? The Origins of Columbus Day’s New Name

Christopher Columbus’ landing in the New World on October 12, 1492 has been commemorated on Columbus Day for centuries. Every year on the second Monday in October, the federal holiday is observed, and in 2021 it will be observed on October 11th.

On October 12, 1792, the 300th anniversary of Columbus’ landing, the first recorded celebration of the day took place.

Following a proclamation in 1892 from former US president Benjamin Harrison, who praised Columbus as “the pioneer of progress and enlightenment,” the 400th anniversary was made an official holiday, according to the US Library of Congress.

In recent years, however, some jurisdictions have renamed Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day to celebrate Native Americans who arrived in the New World before Columbus.

What Is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and When Is It Celebrated?

Indigenous Peoples’ Day honors Native Americans’ history and culture in the United States, honoring them as the earliest residents of the Americas before Columbus landed on the Bahamas’ San Salvador Island.

In some sections of the country, the day is observed instead of or in addition to Columbus Day.

Why Was Columbus Day’s Name Changed?

A joint blog post by Dennis W. Zotigh (a cultural specialist at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian) and Renée Gokey (a teacher services coordinator at the museum) explained that generations of Native Americans have protested Columbus Day, calling for its renaming because “the colonial takeovers of the Americas, starting with Columbus, led to the deaths of millions of Native people and the forced assimilation of survivors.”

The United Nations stated in 2001: “White European conquerors arrived in the New World and settled quickly, with disastrous consequences. The dominating descendants of Europeans pushed indigenous peoples aside and marginalized them. Some persons have vanished, or are on the verge of doing so “ahead of the 2001 World Conference against Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia, and Related Intolerance, in a report.

According to the research, the population of North America in the 15th century, or “pre-Columbus,” was estimated to be around 10 to 12 million, and by the 1890s, it had been reduced to roughly 300,000.

In the 1970s, the international indigenous movement began to take shape. Indigenous Peoples’ Day was proposed as a replacement for Columbus Day at the 1977 United Nations International Conference on Discrimination Against Indigenous Populations in the Americas, according to. This is a condensed version of the information.