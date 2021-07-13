What Is Guillain-Barre Syndrome and How Does It Affect You? The FDA has issued a warning about an increased risk of GBS following the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is a rare autoimmune disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks and damages neurons. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it causes muscle weakness and possibly paralysis.

After the CDC received reports that 100 persons who were given the vaccine developed GBS, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a new warning for Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

The GBS chapter of the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Fact Sheet for vaccine providers has been amended to contain the following information, according to the FDA: “Adverse event reports following the emergency use of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine suggest an elevated risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome in the 42 days following vaccination.”

The neurological disorder occurs when a person’s immune system mistakenly “attacks part of its peripheral nervous system—the network of nerves located outside of the brain and spinal cord,” according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) of the National Institutes of Health.

According to the CDC, while most people recover completely from GBS, others suffer lasting nerve damage or even die as a result of the illness.

What Are the GBS Symptoms?

According to the CDC, symptoms usually begin with paralysis or tingling feelings in both legs, which can spread to the arms and upper torso in some cases.

GBS can range in severity from “a very mild case with transient weakness to practically fatal paralysis, leaving the person unable to breathe independently,” according to the NINDS.

These early “unexplained feelings” in the feet and hands usually go away before “severe, longer-term problems” occur. According to the NINDS, weakness on both sides of the body is the most common symptom for which individuals seek medical help.

According to the NINDS, GBS can impair breathing muscles as well as the face, “reflecting more widespread nerve damage.”

Symptoms can get more severe over hours, days, or weeks, until some muscles are no longer usable. “In some circumstances, the disorder is potentially life-threatening,” the NINDS adds, “possibly interfering with breathing and, at times, blood pressure or heart rate.”

What Is the Cause of GBS?

The specific cause of GBS is uncertain, according to the NINDS. It is not communicable or inherited, and no one knows why it exists. This is a condensed version of the information.