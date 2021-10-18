What Is Fentanyl and How Does It Work? Jimmy Hayes, a former NHL player, died from an overdose of opioids and cocaine.

Jimmy Hayes, a 31-year-old right-winger who died in the NHL, had fentanyl and cocaine in his system when he died, according to his family.

On August 23, Hayes was discovered dead at his home in Milton, Massachusetts. His wife and father told The Boston Globe in a story published Sunday that a toxicology analysis eventually indicated that the cause of death was “acute intoxication” caused by the combined effects of the two narcotics.

His wife, Kristen Hayes, told the Boston Globe, “I was utterly startled.” I was completely convinced that it had nothing to do with drugs. I honestly believed it was a heart attack or something else unrelated to [drugs.]” “It was difficult since it made no sense.” When they called, I was expecting for a different call. I was looking for some clarification, and I was taken aback to learn that it was that. “At home, he never displayed any evidence of a struggle.” But what exactly is fentanyl, the chemical that caused the 31-year-death? old’s According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine (NIDA).

Natural opioids are a type of medication that comes from the opium poppy plant. Synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, have the same molecular structure as natural opioids but are manufactured in a laboratory by scientists.

Fentanyl is primarily used to treat patients who are in excruciating pain or to manage the pain of those who have just had surgery. In addition, people with persistent pain who are physiologically tolerant to other opioids may be prescribed the medicine.

Prescription fentanyl is offered under the brand names Actiq, Duragesic, and Sublimaze and can be administered as a shot, a patch on the arm, or a swallowed lozenge.

However, the chemical is also available illegally in powder, blotter paper, eye drops, nasal sprays, and pills.

Both natural and synthetic opioids act by attaching to opioid receptors in the brain’s pain and emotion center.

Relaxation, euphoria, pain alleviation, sedation, confusion, sleepiness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, urine retention, and pupil constriction are among the effects of fentanyl on the body, which are comparable to those of other opioids.