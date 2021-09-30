What Is Daniel Craig’s Reason For Leaving James Bond After ‘No Time To Die’?

Because it is Daniel Craig’s final appearance as the famed British spy, James Bond will never be the same once the credits roll on the next 007 film, No Time To Die.

Craig has been said to be leaving the Bond franchise after this film, but what has he said about his departure?

No Time To Die is currently in theaters in many countries across the world, but audiences in the United States and Canada will have to wait until Friday, October 8 to watch it.

What Has Daniel Craig Said About His Decision To Leave 007?

Craig has been forthright about his reasons for leaving the post. After making a number of critical statements about the character following Spectre in 2015, it appeared that Craig had had enough of the franchise, but he was persuaded to change his mind for a fifth film.

Craig first announced his departure from German news outlet Express in 2019. He said: “Yes, someone else needs to have a go,” implying that he was ready to hand over the baton to another actor. During his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live in March 2020, he declared his desire to depart the job once more.

Knowing that No Time To Die would be his final Bond picture, Craig told British magazine GQ in 2020 that he wanted to be more involved with the writing than he had been previously. “I’ve kept my mouth shut and remained out of it previously, and I’ve respected it, and I’ve regretted it,” he added.

“I’ve been quite aggressive in meetings and often far too blunt and probably utterly disrespectful, but I’m like, ‘We’re here!’” Craig revealed during the production of No Time To Die. ‘Come on,’ I say, and I always apologize.”

Craig also mentioned that he’s started to consider life after Bond, noting the job’s all-or-nothing nature as another reason for quitting. “When you’re in it, you’re in it, and that’s the thing,” he remarked.

“I don’t know what it is, maybe having another kid, maybe just being older,” he said.. This is a brief summary.