What is ‘Being James Bond,’ and how can I get a free copy?

As we get closer to the release of his final 007 film, No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s swan song continues.

Being James Bond, a complementary documentary from Apple TV, finds Craig honestly reminiscing on his 15-year tenure as the world’s most famous secret agent.

It includes never-before-seen archive footage from Craig’s Bond performances, from the first to the last. It’s the ideal teaser to whet Bond fans’ appetites and prepare them for the release of No Time To Die on October 8, 2021.

What is the plot of Being James Bond?

From the announcement to his debut in Casino Royale to the long wait to share his final performance in No Time To Die, Being James Bond follows Daniel Craig’s journey as 007 from start to finish.

The 45-minute documentary offers exclusive interviews with Craig as well as Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, the Bond film’s producers. Even though James Bond is one of the most desired roles in film history, it’s clear from these interviews that Craig didn’t want the position and had to be persuaded.

Behind-the-scenes footage and interviews shed light on Craig’s personal influence as James Bond in five films, as well as how the public’s perception of him has evolved over time.

We also get to see Craig’s final goodbye speech on the set of No Time To Die, which outlines the unfavorable press reaction he received, as well as the troubles that plagued the development of Quantum of Solace.

No Time To Die will be Craig’s fifth appearance as Bond, and the 25th overall in the franchise. After Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan, he is the sixth actor to play James Bond in the Eon Productions film franchise.

What is the best way for me to watch Being James Bond?

Being James Bond is currently available to watch for free on Apple TV, but only for a limited time. It premiered on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, and will end its free-to-air run on Thursday, October 7, 2021, the day before No Time To Die hits American theaters.

On the Apple, you may watch Being James Bond online. This is a condensed version of the information.