What is Alfonso Ribeiro’s background? The Star of ‘Fresh Prince’ Talks About Interracial Marriage

Alfonso Ribeiro rose to prominence as Carlton Banks in the hit TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which starred Will Smith. Since then, his celebrity has shifted, with him starring on shows such as Dancing With The Stars.

After his breakup from long-term partner Robin Stapler and his marriage to Angela Unkrich in 2012, his personal life has also been the subject of stories.

In a recent interview, Ribeiro discussed how his marriage to a white woman has left him feeling isolated in the Black community, a problem that his character Carlton had on the show.

In a July interview with Atlanta Black Star, interviewer Jasmine Alyce cited an episode of The Fresh Prince in which Carlton is informed he isn’t Black enough to join a fraternity and gives an emotional speech about his ethnicity.

Ribeiro responded by stating that he has still experienced this as a result of his marriage to Unkrich.

“I’m in a mixed relationship,” he explained. And I’m constantly getting things, stares, and comments. And I find it fascinating because you see a lot of stuff on social media where people say things and have opinions. And making that decision is difficult because you are not at home in any home. I’ll never be white, and I’ll never have complete support in the Black House.”

He stated he had “almost no one’s” support in order to love his partner, and he yearned for a society where his choices would be accepted.

“I love in a Black world. I live in a Black world. Everyone, in my opinion, should be supported. It’s something I have to deal with on a regular basis. I giggle at the fact that I am a major television host who has been in the business for a long time and could afford to attend the BET Awards.”

BET has been contacted for comment by this website.

Since the 1980s, Ribeiro has been a mainstay on television, breaking through in the NBC sitcom Silver Spoons, which was also an early project for actor Jason Bateman.

Ribeiro earned the role of Carlton Banks in the after guest-starring on several episodes. This is a condensed version of the information.