What Is a Pulmonary Embolism, and What Causes It? Guru Jagat, a Kundalini Yoga teacher, died after surgery.

Guru Jagat, a well-known Kundalini yoga instructor who worked with celebrities, died of a pulmonary embolism.

Jagat revealed in her farewell Instagram post on July 31 that she had suffered a “sudden cardiac event pulmonary embolism” as a result of difficulties with ankle surgery in a “short & strange update.”

Jagat died on Sunday, August 1 at 9:07 p.m. in Los Angeles, California, according to an Instagram post from the RA MA Institute, of which she was the CEO and founder.

With the caption “1979 – 2021,” the institution released a photo announcing her death.

Jagat died “suddenly” from a pulmonary embolism, according to Colleen and Jason Wachob, co-founders and co-CEOs of wellness website mindbodygreen. She was referred to as “a member of the mbg family” by them.

Kate Hudson and Alicia Keys were among the celebrities with whom Jagat collaborated.

“She was surrounded by her family and her teacher,” according to the RA MA Institute. Her legacy will leave an indelible mark on us. The RA MA Institute will continue to pursue her goals.”

“Rest in peace, Guru Jagat,” Wachob wrote. We keep a close eye on your memory.”

The term “pulmonary” refers to a condition that affects the lungs. A pulmonary embolism occurs when one of the lungs’ arteries becomes clogged. A blood clot that has shifted from the legs’ veins is generally to blame. Blood clots can migrate from regions of the body other than the legs in rare cases of pulmonary embolism. Other structures in the body, such as fat from bone marrow, a fragment of a tumor, or air bubbles, can cause a pulmonary embolism in addition to blood clots.

A pulmonary embolism deprives the obstructed regions of the lungs of blood, making it more difficult for the lungs to pump oxygen-rich blood.

Drugs that thin the blood and help the clot disintegrate, as well as surgery, can be used to treat the problem.

What Does a Pulmonary Embolism Feel Like?

A person with a pulmonary embolism will have sudden shortness of breath, especially while exerting themselves; a severe pain in the chest that may be mistaken for a heart attack; and.