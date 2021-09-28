What is a Brain-Eating Amoeba, and what does it eat? After visiting a splash pad in Texas, a child died.

A boy died of an uncommon ailment caused by a so-called brain-eating amoeba discovered in the waters of a Texas splash pad where he had been.

The kid, whose identity has been withheld, died on September 11 after being hospitalized with primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), according to a press release from the City of Arlington. Naegleria fowleri, a heat-loving amoeba that generally feeds on bacteria but can enter the body through the nose, causes the infection. The “brain-eating amoeba” is how it is frequently referred to.

The existence of the amoeba was established by a study of water samples collected from the Don Misenhimer Park splash pad in Arlington, which the toddler attended three times between late August and early September.

The site was considered to be the likely source of the child’s illness by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which conducted the investigation.

The amoeba Naegleria fowleri can be found in soil and warm fresh water including lakes, rivers, and hot springs. It can also be discovered in swimming pools that have been neglected and aren’t properly chlorinated.

Prior to the start of the summer season, all four public splash pads in Arlington passed their annual inspection. Employees at Don Misenheimer Park and The Beacon Recreation Center, on the other hand, did not routinely record or do mandatory water quality monitoring, such as checking chlorine levels, according to records.

The splash pads have all been shuttered and will not reopen until the end of the year.

Residents in Arlington have been informed that the city’s drinking water supply is unaffected.

On two of the three occasions when the youngster visited the Don Misenhimer splash pad, water chlorination levels were not recorded.

Chlorination levels were at an acceptable standard two days before the child’s previous visit, according to records, but the following reading was taken the day after their visit and revealed that the level had dropped below the minimal required.

Arlington Parks and Recreation has been contacted for comment.

When contaminated water enters the body through the nose, Naegleria fowleri infects people. The amoeba then travels to the brain via the olfactory nerve, where it produces PAM, an infection that causes inflammation and damage to the brain. This is a condensed version of the information.