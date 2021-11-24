What Is 22q Syndrome and How Does It Affect You? After being hospitalized, influencer Justin G received a flood of well-wishes.

After being hospitalized, a content creator with the genetic condition 22q syndrome has received a rush of well-wishes.

Justin Gigliotti of Boston, who goes by the handle “Justin G” on social media and raises awareness about the rare ailment, tweeted late Tuesday that he was in the ER following a probable seizure.

Gigliotti added, “I’d love to have masses of prayers from everyone all around the world using the hashtag #StayStrongJustin it makes me feel so much better #22qStrong.”

#StayStrongJustin has become a trending topic after being shared over 1,100 times and receiving over 8,400 likes.

Many Twitter users, including Lisa Horne, sent Gigliotti notes, including: “Hello there, Justin! Please take care of yourself. You can do it! #StayStrongJustin.” Lorri Mack, another Twitter user, wrote: “I’ll be right there with you, buddy. I’ll keep an eye on you all night! #StayStrongJustin I love you to the moon and back..pls get better and get some rest #StayStrongJustin I love you to the moon and back.” Gigliotti’s “goal,” according to his own website, is to promote awareness about 22q because most people are unaware of the illness.

What Is 22q Syndrome and How Does It Affect You?

According to the Mayo Clinic, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, commonly known as DiGeorge syndrome, is a condition that arises when a little portion of chromosome 22 is missing. The missing element causes the body’s many systems to develop improperly.

Chromosome 22 is inherited in two copies, one from each parent. In patients with 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, one copy of a region containing 30 to 40 genes is absent.

These genes are normally deleted at random in either the father’s sperm or the mother’s egg. It can also happen during the fetus’s development. A parent with the deletion, who may or may not show symptoms, can pass the disease on to their child in rare situations.

In the Emergency Department I'd want to gather loads of prayers from everyone all around the world using the hashtag #StayStrongJustin tonight, maybe due to a possible seizure. It makes me feel so much better. #22qStrong Justin G (@syndrome22q1) 24 November 2021 This deletion is thought to happen once every 2,000-4,000 live births. However, according to the 22q Family Foundation, a non-profit organization,