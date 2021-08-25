‘What if…?’ Meet the Voice Cast for Episode 3—Including a New Iron Man.

What if Marvel’s What If…? investigates how important events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) could have played out differently, changing everything fans know about the films.

The animated show, which is set in the multiverse, has already portrayed what might have occurred if Agent Peggy Carter had taken the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers, and how things would have turned out if T’Challa had been captured as a child by Yondu instead of Peter Quill.

And now, in the third episode, we’ll see how things might have turned out if Loki had presented himself as the king of Asgard to the various authorities on Earth instead of invading like he did in the first Avengers.

A handful of actors will return to reprise their roles in animated form on the show, but not everyone will, so this website has all the information you need regarding the voice cast for the episode.

Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as the God of Mischief, which he first played in his standalone spin-off show Loki.

Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury, the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D., while Jeremy Renner will reprise his role as Clint Barton aka Hawkeye for the plot, as he did in the first episode.

Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, will not be reprised by Robert Downey Jr., and will instead be voiced by Mick Wingert.

Because Downey Jr.’s contract with Marvel expired with the release of Avengers: Endgame, and he has no plans to resume the role after ten years, the character is played by a voice actor.

Another character whose voice has been replaced is Natasha Romanoff, or Black Widow, who is played by Lake Bell rather than Scarlett Johansson.

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, or Hulk, and Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson are among the other prominent faces scheduled to voice their animated equivalents.

Frank Grillo will reprise his role as Brock Rumlow, Jaimie Alexander will reprise her role as Sif, and Jeffrey Wright will reprise his role as the show’s narrator The Watcher.

While a handful of original cast members returned, executive producer Brad Winderbaum recently indicated that they were no longer interested in the show. This is a condensed version of the information.