‘What if…?’ How It Fits Into the MCU’s Timeline

The animated series What If…? is the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU.)

In recent episodes of other shows, such as WandaVision and Loki, the MCU has emphasized on the concept of a multiverse.

However, the most recent MCU film, Black Widow, took us back in time to investigate what happened to Natasha Romanoff (played by Scarlett Johansson) in the time between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

But, based on the appearance of What If…? It will go even further back in time, revisiting some of the series’ most iconic events.

What Would Happen If…? 1 of 10 MCU Timeline Compatibility

source=”image/jpeg” type=”source” type=”source” type=”source” type=”source” type=”source” type=”source This is a condensed version of the information.