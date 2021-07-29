‘What if?’ by Marvel: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot

Following the release of WandaVision, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, and Loki, Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is well underway.

And the MCU is getting ready to embark on yet another thrilling journey with a new animated series that tackles the question, “What if?”

The show is based on the same-named comic book anthology, which premiered in 1977 and contains a total of 13 volumes.

When will What If…? be released?

On July 21, 2019, Marvel held a presentation at San Diego Comic-Con where they announced What If…? as well as a slew of additional titles that would kick off Phase 4 of the MCU.

What If…?, along with WandaVision, The Falcon And The Winter Solider, Loki, and Hawkeye, was announced as part of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige’s collection of TV programs for Disney+ at the time.

Marvel then announced on July 8, 2021, that What If…? would be released on Disney+ on August 11th.

What If…?, like all Disney+ shows, will be released on a weekly basis.

Who Will Play Who in What If…?

Many of the MCU’s prominent actors, including Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Michel B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, and Karen Gillan as Nebula, will reprise their roles in animated form.

Uatu, or The Watcher, a member of the Watcher alien race who observes the multiverse, is played by Jeffrey Wright.

Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2016, has a posthumous part in the show, voicing both Black Panther and Star Lord.

The voice of Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, has yet to be confirmed by Marvel, despite the trailer revealing that it is not Robert Downey Jr.

The same can be said for Steve Rogers, nicknamed Captain America, who will be voiced by someone other than Chris Evans.

What Happens In What If…?

What if Agent Peggy Carter took the Super-Soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers? Marvel’s What If…? is planned to give fans a look at what would happen if a critical moment in the MCU was changed, such as what if Agent Peggy Carter took the Super-Soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers.

What would have occurred if Eric Killmonger had saved Tony Stark during the events of the first Iron Man film? This is another narrative that will be investigated.

