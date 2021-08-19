‘What If…?’ by Marvel Fans are heartbroken after seeing Chadwick Boseman’s final performance.

In Marvel’s What If…? animated series, Chadwick Boseman reprises his legendary role T’Challa, or Black Panther, for the final time.

The late actor, who died of colon cancer in August 2020, voices his character in four episodes of the series, but is the main character in Episode 2.

The second episode of What If…? speculates on what may have happened if T’Challa had been abducted as a youngster by Yondu Udonta rather than Peter Quill.

T’Challa becomes a famous galactic criminal with the Ravagers, as he journeys across the universe to help save worlds from annihilation in the next action-packed adventure.

T’Challa is so good at protecting the universe that he even works with Thanos to persuade him not to acquire the Infinity Stones and kill half of the world’s inhabitants, as he did in Avengers: Infinity War.

The second episode of What If…? was a fitting tribute to Boseman, drawing inspiration from Black Panther and Guardians of the Galaxy.

“Dedicated to our friend, our inspiration, and our hero Chadwick Boseman,” Marvel wrote at the end of the episode.

Fans were moved by the actor’s final performance, as well as Marvel’s homage to him, and expressed their feelings on Twitter.

“‘dedicated to our buddy, our inspiration, and our hero CHADWICK BOSEMAN’ I broke into tears,” @downeyjessevan said with a photo of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki appearing upset in the Disney+ series Loki.

“That episode of #WhatIf hit me in the feels,” Twitter user @isoakavakardash said. I wish Chadwick Boseman was still around.”

“Hearing/seeing Chadwick Boseman play T’challa one last time definitely ripped at the heartstrings,” fan @digovii tweeted of Boseman’s performance. On top of that, such a fantastic episode. Today’s episode of #WhatIf was a blast to watch, and I couldn’t help but smile, laugh along, and enjoy the show.”

Contains a #WhatIf spoiler.

.

.

.

.

“dedicated to CHADWICK BOSEMAN, our friend, inspiration, and hero”

I was in tears when I saw this picture.

twitter.com/ofWLKRNPep

|| what if…? — jessica_ August 18, 2021 (@downeyjessevan)

Today’s What If felt a little too special. Chadwick Boseman, the man, will be missed by everybody! The monarch. This is a condensed version of the information.