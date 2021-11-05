What Has Whitney Port Been Up To Since ‘The Hills’?

Whitney Port was a cast member on The Hills, and her participation catapulted her to stardom. Her life has continued to be the subject of TV shows since then, with further series following up on her first appearance.

Since the beginning of her career, she has also become a wife and mother, having married producer Tim Rosenman in 2015. Sonny, their son, was born in 2017.

Port and Rosenman recently came up about their miscarriages on their YouTube channel, with Port stating she is seven weeks pregnant but fears she is having “another risky pregnancy.”

“I’m presently seven weeks pregnant, which is meant to be a lot of fun, and it has been up until yesterday,” she remarked.

“Because of my history of miscarriages, I’ve been going to the doctor and monitoring it.” Two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy have occurred in my life. And until yesterday, everything appeared to be in order.” She said that at seven weeks, her doctor, whom she described as a “wonderful, compassionate, sweet guy,” discovered her pregnancy was “not where it was meant to be,” and she was concerned that it would be “unhealthy.” She and Rosenman did, however, include a clip of them speaking a few days later, saying they had another ultrasound and saw the embryo and heard a heartbeat, something they “didn’t expect,” and urging supporters to “keep their fingers crossed” for further good news.

Port’s career since The Hills, and how she and her husband have become YouTube sensations in recent years, was examined by Washington Newsday.

Since The Hills, Whitney Port has had a successful career.

Whitney Port began her career as a part of the cast of the reality show The Hills, a spin-off of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.

She participated in the show with Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag, but she made such an impression that she was given her own spin-off series, The City, which is set in New York City.

Port was emerging into the fashion world through work at Teen Vogue and PR firm People’s Revolution at the time of these exhibitions, with The City following her work at Diane Von Furstenberg.

Cast members such as Olivia Palermo were debuted on The City, but Port quit the show. This is a condensed version of the information.