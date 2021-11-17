What Has Happened to Joe Exotic’s Tigers and Animals?

Despite the fact that the man himself, Joe Exotic, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence, Tiger King returns for a second season.

Exotic, whose full name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage (né Schreibvogel), was found guilty of planning a murder-for-hire plot to assassinate his rival Carole Baskin, as well as animal cruelty allegations.

Exotic not only left his beloved G.W. Zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, but he also left behind his animals—numbering in the hundreds.

Joe Exotic’s Tigers and Animals: Where Are They Now?

For nearly 20 years, Joe Exotic was the owner and operator of G.W. Zoo, which housed a variety of tigers, alligators, lions, and other big cats.

G.W. Zoo was visited by animal welfare investigators for numerous years and was cited by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) on multiple occasions for violations of Animal Welfare Act regulations.

Exotic was convicted on 17 federal crimes of animal abuse, including killing five tigers and unlawfully trafficking tiger pups, in addition to his murder-for-hire conviction in January 2020.

The tigers and other animals who remained at Exotic were later relocated to a refuge in Colorado.

Tiger King director Rebecca Chaiklin commended the sanctuary where Exotic’s animals are currently cared for in an interview with Netflix, but believes they belong in the wild.

“Even though the sanctuary is considerably superior than nearly any other institution in the country, we’re hoping that in the end, people understand that these animals truly belong in the wild,” she said.

“Our focus should be on maintaining natural ecosystems and assisting nearby populations so that they do not poach or infringe on the lands, not on supporting sanctuaries.”

“What’s crucial to know is the reality that these cats are just being released into larger kennels,” said co-director Eric Goode, echoing Chaiklin’s stance. They will never be able to hunt. They will never be able to reproduce. They will never be able to raise their children. They’re still imprisoned.

"It's a nice little feel-good moment, but the solution is still flawed." Tigers have large home ranges that cover hundreds of square miles and are difficult to confine. There are a plethora of other exotic creatures that are far more suited to confinement. However, apex.