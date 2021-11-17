What Has Happened to Joe Exotic? The Prison Sentence of Tiger King is Expounded.

Tiger King 2 may exceed your expectations if you thought Season 1 of Tiger King was wild. The Netflix documentary’s second series delves into what happened to the cast after the first episodes aired in March 2020, as well as the backstories of everyone involved. The mysterious disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis, is also a prominent emphasis.

Joe Exotic is still in prison in Tiger King 2 after being convicted of attempted murder-for-hire and animal abuse. However, he does make an appearance in the documentary via recorded phone calls from prison. Everything you need to know about his punishment can be found in the Washington Newsday.

What Has Happened to Joe Exotic? Explanation of Tiger King’s Prison Sentence Joe Exotic (born Joseph Allen Schreibvogel) was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison in January 2020 after being found guilty of a murder-for-hire plan.

Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist and the owner of Big Cat Rescue, was convicted guilty of attempting to hire two men to assassinate Exotic. One of the two individuals, however, was an undercover FBI agent.

Exotic also faced 17 federal animal abuse charges, all of which he was found guilty of, therefore ending his career as a zoo owner, cat breeder, and wannabe musician/politician.

Since his arrest in 2020, Exotic has been protesting his innocence and advocating for his freedom with the help of the “Free Joe Exotic” movement.

The campaign gained so much traction after Tiger King premiered on Netflix in March 2020 that Texas millionaire Eric Love assembled a team of lawyers, dubbed Team Tiger, to oppose Exotic’s case.

Exotic was even the subject of a campaign by Team Tiger to have him pardoned by former President Donald Trump, which was eventually unsuccessful.

Exotic was even the subject of a campaign by Team Tiger to have him pardoned by former President Donald Trump, which was eventually unsuccessful.

Exotic has been working with attorney John Michael Phillips, who filed a motion for a fresh trial in summer 2021, as viewers will witness in Tiger King 2.

