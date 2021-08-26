What Has Happened to ‘Honey Boo Boo’? Alana Thompson Discusses Her Post-Reality-TV Life.

Alana Thompson made her television debut as a six-year-old on Toddlers & Tiaras in 2012.

Thompson appeared fueled by “go-go juice” (a blend of Red Bull and Mountain Dew) while being trailed by TLC’s cameras on the beauty pageant circuit and delighted audiences with her witty tagline “Honey Boo Boo Child.”

Thompson’s family was then given their own show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which aired until 2014, when it was revealed that her mother, June Shannon, was seeing a man convicted of child molestation.

Her mother’s reality show Mama June: Road to Redemption followed, as did a time on Dancing With The Stars: Juniors in 2018, where she was ousted in the fourth week.

Shannon was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in 2019, and Thomspon was placed under the legal guardianship of her older sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon.

Thompson spoke to Teen Vogue ahead of her 16th birthday, reflecting on her life as a reality TV star and expressing her desire to be addressed by her given name.

“I was not given the name Honey Boo Boo by my mother. “My name is Alana,” she introduced herself.

Thompson has lost touch with the exaggerated version of herself that first emerged on television.

She went on to say, “They are two completely different persons.” “In comparison to the youthful Alana, I think I prefer this Alana… I guess people still think of me as little Honey Boo Boo, which I’m not.”

Thompson, who has over 900,000 Instagram followers, has said that she is frequently the target of trolling and fat shaming.

She told the outlet that she believes beauty standards policing is actually worsening among Gen-Z.

