What Has Happened to Alessandra Reggiani, the Daughter of Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci?

House of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott, tells the story of Patrizia Reggiani and her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, although it ignores their daughter Alessandra.

Reggiani (Lady Gaga) and Gucci (Adam Driver) had two kids together, Alessandra and Allegra, who don’t feature in the film.

While the video depicts what happened to their mother when she hired a hitman to assassinate Gucci, it does not depict what happened to them afterward.

Maurizio Gucci was the last member of the Gucci family to lead the company, after he was bought out by investment bank Investcorp in 1992. The fashion house was then led by Domenico De Sole, with designer Tom Ford assisting in the brand’s revival.

After their father’s murder, what happened to Alessandra and Allegra?

When their mother was jailed in 1997, Alessandra and her younger sister Allegra were just 20 and 16 years old, respectively.

After Reggiani was found guilty and sentenced to 26 years in jail, the two women were handed possession of their father’s fortune.

In 2004, Alessandra and Allegra pushed for a retrial in their mother’s case, claiming that after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor in 1992, their mother was “not in charge of her mental faculties at the time of the murder,” according to Vogue.

Allegra also studied law, according to the publication, in order to assist her mother with her lawsuit.

What Has Happened to Alessandra and Allegra?

Following their father’s death, Alessandra and Allegra inherited his millions, as well as his ships “Creole” and “Avel,” as well as residences in New York, Saint Moritz, and Milan.

Allegra spoke with Classic Boat magazine in 2013 about their boats, adding that she and her sister wanted to keep their father’s legacy alive through the vessels.

“My father would be overjoyed to see the boats now and see how his idea of them is still being carried out,” she said.

According to the Guardian, Alessandra and Allegra are both married and now live in Switzerland with their families, preferring to stay out of the spotlight.

Do Alessandra and Allegra have any contact with their mother?

Reggiani was released early from jail in October 2016 after completing 18 years of her 26-year sentence for good conduct.

