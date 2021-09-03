What Has Happened in the Netflix Show ‘Money Heist’ So Far?

The fifth season of Money Heist is slated to conclude with a spectacular finale, with the first half premiering on Netflix on September 3, 2021.

The dramatic and action-packed storyline of the Spanish crime drama, which centres around a ring of bank robbers and their precisely planned heists, has kept viewers riveted all over the world.

Here’s a rundown of everything that’s transpired thus far in Season 5 ahead of the first episode.

Money Heist (Spanish: La Casa de Papel) is a film about a mystery man titled “The Professor” (lvaro Morte) and the people he hires to help him pull off the heist.

What happens in the first and second seasons?

Seasons 1 and 2 focus on an intricate and audacious heist at Spain’s Royal Mint, in which the criminals take control of the building and attempt to flee with €2.4 billion in cash that they produced themselves.

Heist members from Tokyo (rsula Corberó), Berlin (Pedro Alonso), Nairobi (Alba Flores), Rio (Miguel Herrán), Denver (Jaime Lorente), Moscow (Paco Tous), Helsinki (Darko Peri), and Oslo (Roberto Garca Ruiz) head inside with The Professor on the outside feeding them information.

Season 1 focuses on the first few days of the armed robbery, with the tale interchanging with the present and The Professor and the group’s five-month planning phase.

The Professor focuses on thwarting the authorities, even becoming romantically engaged with inspector Raquel Murillo (Itziar Ituo), while the eight robbers put the plan into motion – producing money, keeping hostages in control, and excavating a tunnel to escape.

Despite their thorough planning, they endure a variety of obstacles throughout the robbery, including escaping prisoners, shootouts, and mutiny among the crew, while The Professor’s identity is repeatedly threatened to be revealed.

Despite this, the robbers successfully escape the Royal Mint of Spain with €984 million after spending 128 hours inside the building, albeit their victory comes at a cost: the lives of Berlin, Oslo, and Moscow.

Seasons 3 and 4: What Happens?

Seasons 3 and 4 take place three years after the first theft, with the remaining robbers enjoying their newfound freedom. This is a condensed version of the information.