What Has Been Happening to Ashley Judd? Actress Recovers Her Ability to Walk Six Months After a Life-Threatening Injury

Ashley Judd is walking again, nearly six months after being rushed to South Africa for emergency surgery after breaking her leg while on a trip in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Over the weekend, the actress shared footage of her trekking, demonstrating her tremendous progress in her rehabilitation.

This came after she gave her admirers an update on her recovery.

What Has Been Happening to Ashley Judd?

Judd was working in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Kokolopori region around six months ago.

She claimed they set up a “research camp” in the rainforest to aid in the search for endangered bonobos.

She tripped over a log while there and shattered her leg, rendering her unable to walk.

