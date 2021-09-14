What Happens to Lucifer in Season 6?

Lucifer season 6 is now available on Netflix, and Lucifer Morningstar’s (Tom Ellis) journey has come to a close.

Lucifer has a revelation about his true role in life in the last series, but there is a lot of fear that Lucifer Morningstar will simply vanish before that happens.

There are spoilers in this article.

There are spoilers in this article.

Fans of Lucifer will be disappointed to learn of some bad news. Lucifer Morningstar does, unfortunately, go, but it is not as simple as it appears.

Lucifer Morningstar’s daughter from the future — the half-angel, half-human Rory — appeared on Earth in episode 2 of Lucifer Season 6 with the intention of killing him.

She’s enraged and filled with adolescent angst, as well as abandonment issues. Lucifer abandoned Chloe (Lauren German) while she was pregnant with Rory on August 4, leaving Rory without a father and Chloe to raise her and Trixie (Scarlett Estevez) alone.

Lucifer insisted that he would never intentionally vanish, and he spends the last season trying to figure out who, what, where, when, and why he reportedly vanishes.

He and Chloe rule out his death as a factor, and also rule out Lucifer becoming God after Lucifer flatly refuses the position in favor of his brother Amenadiel (DB Woodside).

Despite their strong relationship, Rory was enraged that her father abandoned her until the series’ conclusion, when the true cause for Lucifer’s disappearance is revealed.

In the early hours of August 5, the day after Lucifer was scheduled to vanish, Rory was kidnapped by Dan’s (Kevin Alejandro) assassin Vincent Le Mec (Rob Benedict).

Le Mec kidnapped Rory knowing Lucifer would come to her rescue right away, and he planned to kill Lucifer because he believed the devil was to blame for his suffering on Earth.

In what appeared to be Lucifer’s final hours, Lucifer conveyed to Le Mec that it was Le Mec’s own guilt for killing Dan that tormented him, not his own torture.

Rory was able to break free from Lucifer just before she was about to be decapitated. This is a condensed version of the information.