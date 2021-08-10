What Happens Now After Crunchyroll and Funimation Merge?

After first announcing a merger in December 2020, Sony has completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T.

According to a business press statement, Sony Pictures Entertainment has completed the purchase of Crunchyroll through Funimation Global Group, LLC, their joint venture with Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.’s subsidiary Aniplex.

Sony will be able to combine the two anime streaming services under one roof, and Crunchyroll and Funimation will be able to expand their distribution options as a result of the merger.

Sony paid $1.175 billion for AT&T’s Video-On-Demand platform, with the latter revealing in a press release released on Monday that the money will be used to reduce the latter’s debt.

What Does the Crunchyroll-Funimation Merger Mean for Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll and Funimation previously collaborated in 2016, so this isn’t the first time the two streaming sites have collaborated.

The arrangement allowed chosen Funimation titles to be streamed on Crunchyroll and vice versa, while Funimation also served as the home video distributor for the other.

The collaboration between Funimation and Crunchyroll came to an end in 2018 when Sony bought the former and AT&T bought the latter’s owner, Otter Media.

In a press release, Sony stated that it intends to merge Crunchyroll and Funimation to create a single anime streaming site, though it is unknown when this will happen and both will remain independent for the time being.

According to Tony Vinciquerra, chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc, the new merger will allow Sony to “create a unified anime subscription experience as soon as possible.”

“We are committed to create the ultimate anime experience for fans while also providing a unique opportunity for our key partners, publishers, and the enormously brilliant artists to continue delivering their amazing material to audiences across the world,” Vinciquerra stated.

“With the addition of Crunchyroll, we now have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to serve anime fans like never before, delivering the anime experience across any platform they choose, including theatrical, events, home entertainment, games, streaming, and linear TV—everywhere and in any way fans want to experience their anime.”

What Will Happen If Funimation and Crunchyroll Merge?

Crunchyroll has 5 million members and 120 million registered users, and it offers 1,200 titles in more than 200 countries and territories.

