What Happened to Osvaldo Benavides on ‘The Good Doctor’?

Osvaldo Benavides was merely cast as a series regular on The Good Doctor in Season 5 on October 26, but the actor has already been written off the program.

In the ABC drama, the actor played Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma, and he first appeared in the Season 4 finale.

A spokesman for Benavides told The Washington Newsday, in response to allegations from TVLine about his departure: “Everything is well with Osvaldo Benavides and his work in The Good Doctor.

“He had a fantastic time working in Canada over the last few months, and now he’s back in Mexico, ready to finish the year.”

So, what happened to his character after he left the show? Everything you need to know is right here.

What happened to Osvaldo Benavides after he was fired from The Good Doctor?

Dr. Osma, played by Benavides, did not appear in Episode 5, “Crazytown,” which aired on November 1.

Instead, when his lover Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) informed Salen Morrison (Rachel Bay Jones) that he had abruptly gone to Guatemala on a medical mission, his character was given a surprise off-screen exit.

Dr. Lim stated that his assignment was “urgent” and that he’d be back in “a few more days,” which she knew since he’d left her a bottle of wine and a letter to that effect.

His return, however, was called into question when he sent his ex-girlfriend Rosa to St. Bonaventure to be treated by Dr. Lim, and she told the doctor that he would frequently abandon her for days or weeks at a time before simply disappearing.

Rosa explained how her relationship with Dr. Osma ended abruptly because “someone, someplace” needed him and he couldn’t stay put for long.

She explained what had transpired as follows: “He was often going on medical missions. Occasionally, without warning. I’d wake up to a small gift, such as a book or a bottle of wine, plus a sweet letter.

“He’d return after a few days or weeks, and everything would be OK. And then there was a period when he didn’t. I had been waiting for a long time. It’s been far too long.” Rosa sought to soothe Dr. despite her personal experience. This is a condensed version of the information.