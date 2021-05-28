What Happened to Norman in Season 3 of ‘The Kominsky Method’?

Season 3 of The Kominsky Method is now available on Netflix, and it features one of the show’s primary stars missing. Alan Arkin’s departure as Norman Newlander was revealed before the show’s last season was released. The episode took no time in showing what had happened to Sandy Kominsky’s agency and long-time buddy (played by Michael Douglas).

The third season of The Kominsky Method begins with Norman’s funeral, with many characters from the program paying their respects in their own unique way.

For example, Sandy makes light of his beloved but tumultuous relationship with his irascible agent. Meanwhile, Sandy’s grandson Robby (Haley Joel Osment) delivers a Scientologist eulogy and subsequently offers to audit him to help him cope with his loss.

What the show doesn’t say about Norman’s death in this funeral is how he died, which is surprising given that Sandy had already had cancer twice in the show.

The Netflix show, on the other hand, does provide some pointers. For one thing, we receive a very detailed eulogy from Norman’s girlfriend Madelyn (Jane Seymour), who gave the assembled mourners a frank run-down of a sex life that would undoubtedly strain an old man’s heart.

Despite the fact that Arkin was supposed to leave the show before Season 3, he appears in the new episodes. We get some final scenes between him and Sandy in the season premiere.

“I genuinely hoped that the loss of Norman’s character would focus an emphasis on Sandy’s role,” Kominsky Method creator Chuck Lorre said of Arkin’s departure to Gold Derby. Allow us to investigate how he survives without that life raft, without that support system.”

“It was a pretty devastating way to start the final season with the death of the key connection of the first two,” he said in a Deadline interview.

While Arkin is absent from the show, Sandy turns to Roz, his ex-wife, who is played by Kathleen Turner, who previously worked with Douglas in the films The War of the Roses and Romancing the Stone.

Despite the fact that the character is deceased in Season 3, his presence is pivotal in the final season. He makes Sandy as a last joke at his friend's expense.