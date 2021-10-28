What Happened to Makayla Noble? For the First Time, a Paralyzed Cheerleader Stands in a Wheelchair.

Makayla Noble, the Texas high school cheerleader who was paralyzed in a horrific accident, was able to stand up in her wheelchair for the first time, according to her family.

On September 20, 2021, a 17-year-old Prosper resident suffered a catastrophic spinal cord injury while tumbling in a backyard.

Tumbling is a gymnastics discipline in which acrobatic techniques including flips, jumps, and twists are accomplished without the aid of apparatus.

Noble was brought to a medical facility in Plano, Texas, after injuring herself, where she remained more than three weeks. Later, the cheerleader was sent to a rehabilitation clinic, where she is still receiving physical treatment.

Noble was paralyzed from the waist down and unable to move her hands as a result of the spinal cord injury, according to a family acquaintance, Tiffany Smith.

The family wrote in a Monday update to the Facebook page “Makayla’s Fight” that the 17-year-old had a “wonderful day with treatment” and was “smashing goals.”

The family stated, “Her spirits are high in that area.”

Noble was able to stand up in her wheelchair for the first time since the accident, which was one of the highlights of the day at occupational therapy.

“They’ll gradually ease her in at small intervals to allow her body to acclimate without becoming nauseated,” the family explained.

On Monday, the teen’s aim in physical therapy was to sit up and balance for 20 seconds on her own. According to the last report, she was able to complete the course in 2 minutes and 15 seconds.

Noble had another “excellent day” with therapy on Tuesday, according to the family’s latest Facebook status, with the teen able to work on some painting.

The family quipped, “We think she’s better at painting now than she was before the accident!”

In conversations with her therapists, Noble has referred to her fingers as “dead bugs.”

“It’s moments like these that we see that despite all the changes in her body, Makayla remains the same,” the family stated.

“Mak appears to be the Mayor of her Rehabilitation floor, greeting everyone by name, getting to know them, and lifting them up with that lovely grin we all like!”

Noble’s narrative has piqued people’s interest. This is a condensed version of the information.