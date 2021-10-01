What Happened to Hannah and David Shamblin from ‘The Way Down’?

Fans of documentaries won’t want to miss HBO Max’s The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin. Gwen Shamblin Lara, an American author and originator of the Christian diet program The Weigh Down Workshop, is the subject of this compelling docuseries.

In 1999, Gwen Shamblin Lara established the Remnant Fellowship Church, which urges members to “turn away from the love of food and toward the love of God.”

The church has over 1,500 members in 150 congregations around the world, and its members have lost a total of 30,000 pounds, according to its website. “Leaders are PURE…,” according to the Remnant Fellowship Church website. Husbands, like Christ, are gentle to their wives, women are subservient to their husbands, and children obey their parents.”

Gwen Shamblin Lara died on May 29, 2021, shortly after taking off in her 1982 Cessna Citation 501 private jet, which crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna, Tennessee. Jennifer and David Martin, as well as Jonathan and Jessica Walters, were among the church leaders that perished. Her husband, Joe Lara, the plane’s pilot, and her son-in-law, Brandon Hannah, were both killed in the crash.

Shamblin is survived by her ex-husband, David Shamblin, a former member of the Remnant Fellowship Church, and their two children, Hannah and Michael, who are still active members of the Church. Everything you need to know about her remaining relatives may be found in Newsweek.

This page includes The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin spoilers.

What Has Happened to Hannah and David Shamblin?

The diet expert married David Shamblin in 1978, and the couple has two children, Michael and Elizabeth Shamblin.

After nearly 40 years together, the couple divorced in 2018. Gwen later married actor William Joseph “Joe” Lara. They stayed together until May, when they died.

Hannah Shamblin Elizabeth

Gwen Shamblin is a character in the film Gwen Shamblin Elizabeth Shamblin Hannah, Lara’s daughter, married Brandon Shannon in 2003. Grace, Gweneth, Gloria, and Charles Grantham are their four children.

They oversaw the youth division of the church for several years as part of the Remnant Fellowship Church.

Following her mother’s death, Elizabeth Shamblin Hannah took over as the leader of The Remnant Fellowship Church, which she still holds today, as depicted in The Way Down. Along with her brother, Michael Shamblin, she runs the fellowship.

