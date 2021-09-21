What Happened to Gibbs After His Boat Exploded in ‘NCIS’ Season 19?

Even though Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs was spotted swimming away after Season 18 of NCIS ended, his fate seemed to be up in the air after his boat destroyed.

Fans have been wondering if actor Mark Harmon was departing the show since the Season 19 opener, “Blood in the Water,” and the Season 19 premiere, “Blood in the Water,” eventually revealed his fate.

Gibbs has been relentless in his pursuit for a serial killer, and as a result, he has become their target, with the squad discovering a pipe bomb stashed in his boat in the pilot episode.

The special agent is nowhere to be found, but Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) discover the “Rule 91” sign and realize the vessel is his.

They begin combing the area right once and discover a body, but it turns out to be a woman who had been murdered by the serial killer just a few weeks before.

As the squad investigates the case, Gibbs is exposed, and the news isn’t good; the special agent has made it to shore, but he’s in bad shape after being impaled in the side.

Gibbs passes asleep from exhaustion and awakens in a barn with a barred door and a shabbily dressed wound.

He escapes the building, but is soon challenged by Thelma (Katherine Cortez) and her husband Virgil, who are armed with shotguns (Dave Florek).

The former isn’t as trusting as her other half, and she doesn’t believe Gibbs is who he claims to be, fearing he’s a member of a local gang.

Only when Gibbs recognizes a phony cop by his sheriff badge placement does she begin to believe him, and he is able to contact friend Marcie Warren (Pam Dawber) and urges McGee to keep her safe.

When Thelma and Virgil tell Gibbs about a missing local girl named Sandy who has an abusive boyfriend, the special agent chooses to go into the case further in the hopes of locating the serial killer despite his disabilities.

Simultaneously, the crew decides to investigate a ranger station near where they discovered the body earlier in the episode, and as they rush in, they run into Gibbs.

It’s not going to be a joyous reunion. This is a condensed version of the information.