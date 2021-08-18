What Happened to Dennis Nilsen’s House? Now is the time to buy Muswell Hill and Melrose Avenue properties.

The Dennis Nilsen Tapes, a new true-crime documentary on Netflix, is titled Memories of a Murderer.

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes is told primarily from the perspective of the convicted serial killer himself, and includes never-before-released cassette tapes in which he discusses his background, kills, and how he was able to get away with his crimes for five years.

Nilsen admitted to killing 15 people at two residences in North London in 1983: 195 Melrose Avenue in Cricklewood and 23 Cranley Gardens in Muswell Hill.

He was caught in February 1983 and later convicted of six counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, but at least 12 people, if not more, are thought to have been killed.

He was given a life sentence with a minimum of 25 years in prison. This was then upgraded to a life sentence, implying that he would never be released.

Melrose Avenue, 195

Nilsen committed his first murder at 195 Melrose Avenue in Cricklewood, Northwest London.

After meeting him at the Cricklewood Arms pub on December 30, 1978, Nilsen killed 14-year-old Stephen Holmes.

He strangled and drowned Holmes, according to the Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes and subsequent written confessions, and then buried his body beneath the floorboards.

He later burned Holmes’ body in his garden in a bonfire. Kevin Ockenden, 23, Martyn Duffey, 16, William David Sutherland, 26, and four unidentified victims were among those killed, and their remains were burned in a community bonfire.

Malcolm Barlow, 23, was Nilsen’s final victim. He had returned to see him after Nilsen had called an ambulance for him the night before.

Close neighbors suspected Nilsen was burning garbage and did not report anything unusual to the cops. Nilsen’s landlord planned to refurbish 195 Melrose Avenue in mid-1981, and Nilsen was ordered to vacate the premises.

He relocated to North London, where he lived in an attic flat at 23D Cranley Gardens, where he continued his murder spree.

Prosecutors showed charred bone parts from 12 victims discovered in the gardens of 195 Melrose Avenue during his trial. At least four of the Melrose Avenue fatalities have yet to be recognized.

195 Melrose Avenue still stands today.