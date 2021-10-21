What Happened in the Finale of ‘American Horror Story: Death Valley,’ and What Did Fans Think?

The second leg of American Horror Story: Double Feature’s “Death Valley” has concluded, bringing Season 10 to a close.

From the 1950s through 2021, the four-episode storyline has been focused on an alien invasion and what transpired after the extraterrestrials made Earth their home.

And the finale, “The Future Present,” presented humanity’s ultimate doom with a narrative so dense with details that it felt rushed and disappointing.

What happened at the end of Death Valley?

“The Future Present” begins in 1972, with President Richard Nixon (Craig Sheffer) still in office and making deals with the aliens.

It turns out that the otherworldly beings are behind the Vietnam War in order to “distract” the public’s attention away from all of the individuals they’ve been abducting, and Nixon is upset at how it’s made him appear.

The President doesn’t trust the aliens, so he tries to bug their headquarters at Watergate to spy on them (smart, Ryan Murphy), but it fails when Mamie Eisenhower (Sarah Paulson) informs the aliens.

Nixon refuses to resign and declares that he would tell the public the truth, but a brief kidnapping and the prospect of extraterrestrial probing persuade him otherwise.

Oh, and there are now Lizard People on Earth, but the show doesn’t have time to debunk that conspiracy theory, so we won’t.

Mamie shacks up with alien publicist Valiant Thor (Cody Fern) and decides to live forever in Area 51 once her husband Dwight D. Eisenhower (Neal McDonough) dies.

Mamie is still at the institution, which has been closed down since Cal (Nico Greetham) gave birth to an alien-human hybrid in secret, which went on to kill him and his companion Troy (Isaac Cole Powell).

Kendall (Kaia Gerber) and Jamie (Rachel Hilson), Cal and Troy’s pals, discover their dead bodies after the baby is “managed” by the authorities, but they are abducted by alien Theta (Angelica Ross) to give birth to their own children before they have time to grieve.

They’re told that one of their children will be the ideal alien-human hybrid, which comes as no surprise, and Jamie is murdered after her child’s identity is exposed. This is a condensed version of the information.