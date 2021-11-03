What Happened in Season 2 of the Hit Netflix Show ‘Narcos: Mexico’?

With the publication of its third and final season on Netflix on November 5, Narcos: Mexico will come to an end.

Following Miguel ngel Félix Gallardo’s (Diego Luna) arrest, the leaders of the Juárez, Tijuana, and Sinaloa cartels took control the Mexican drug trade.

Given that Season 2 premiered in February 2020, there has been a large period of time between seasons, so a recap is in required.

Season 2 ended with the following events.

Félix Gallardo is expanding his business.

Félix Gallardo thinks he wants more after making a fortune dealing marijuana and begins formulating preparations to deal cocaine.

He approaches Hélmer “Pacho” Herrera (Alberto Ammann) of the Cali cartel to collaborate with them, but the drug lord declines due to the DEA’s investigation into DEA Agent Kiki Camarena’s (Michael Pea) torture and death in Season 1.

Instead, Gallardo forms a collaboration with Juan Nepomuceno Guerra (Jess Ochoa), the head of the Gulf cartel, and enlists Amado Carrillo Fuentes (José Mara Yazpik) to carry the cocaine by plane.

Meanwhile, tensions between the Sinaloa and Tijuana plazas rise as the former begins to be taxed for drug trafficking across the latter’s jurisdiction, and Gallardo attempts to keep the peace.

Gallardo utilizes the DEA’s seizure of twenty tons of cocaine from Colombians as an incentive to convince the Cali cartel to make him their major transporter.

Meanwhile, the DEA, directed by Walt Breslin (Scott McNairy), investigates who was involved in Camarena’s death and kidnaps a number of people to find out, eventually discovering Gallardo’s role in the crime.

The revolt of the plazas against Félix Gallardo

Gallardo holds a meeting with members of the federation he founded in Season 1 to discuss his plans to increase cocaine trafficking.

Instead of cooperating with him, the plazas withdrew and formed their own cartels, leaving him without a means of transporting the cocaine he compelled the Cali cartel to supply him.

The Tijuana cartel is led by the Arellano-Félix family, while the Juárez cartel is led by Amado and Rafael Aguilar Guajardo (Noé Hernández).

Héctor Luis Palma Salazar, Juan José "El Azul" Esparragoza Moreno (Fermn Martnez), and Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán (Alejandro Edda) lead the Sinaloa cartel.