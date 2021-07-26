What Happened Between Grimes and Azealia Banks in Grimes’ New Song?

In 2018, Grimes and Azealia Banks got into a public spat when Banks made disparaging comments regarding Grimes’ partner, tech magnate Elon Musk.

Grimes recently published an unreleased song called “100% Tragedy,” which she claims is about her conflict with Azealia Banks.

During her virtual set at the Splendour XR music festival, she apparently performed the new song. “The song is about trying to battle azealia banks when she tried to destroy my life,” Grimes remarked on Discord (via Reddit).

As she talks about fighting her assailant, Grimes states she is “like a flower but I’m a serpent below.”

“No forgiveness for betrayal/I could have you on your knees,” the lyrics continue.

Banks commented when the song was revealed and users posted Grimes’ remarks about the tune.

Banks quickly commented on her Instagram stories, stating, “So you go write a bootleg @inna song about it,” according to Stereogum. Yikes.

“Grimes has a psychosexual infatuation with me,” says the narrator. I believe it is bitterness because she lacks my musical ability. Everything she does is based on pretentiousness, and it shows… While everything I do is based on my innate swagger and brilliance lmaoo.

“I’ve started to notice how many strange covert millennial racists hang around on Discord.”

“Really thought I did you a favor by not answering to the subpoena….., I just May happen to have all those extra texts/screenshots/evidence Laying around somewhere…..,” Banks wrote the next day, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Unless you know the context of their feud, which extends back to 2018, all of this sounds a little strange.

Azealia Banks and Grimes: What Happened?

The origins of these enraged outbursts may be traced back to 2018, when Banks made some remarks against Grimes’ partner, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Musk stated in Twitter on August 7, 2018, that he had obtained funds to take the company private while it still had shareholders.

At $420, I’m considering taking Tesla private. Funding has been secured.

August 7, 2018 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

Shareholders could sell at 420 or keep their shares and go private.

August 7, 2018 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

