What Happened at the End of ‘Supergirl’? What Has the Cast Had to Say About the Show’s Ending?

With the program ending on November 9, Kara Danvers has worn her crimson cape and saved the world as Supergirl for the final time.

Supergirl gave viewers one final episode to say goodbye to the superhero and her friends after six seasons on the air.

“Kara,” the season’s finale, was jam-packed with dramatic plots and welcome cameos from other characters.

The Washington Newsday lays down the best moments from the finale, as well as what the cast has had to say about the show’s conclusion.

What happened at the end of Supergirl?

After the villains’ fight over pieces of the Allstone began to sap Earth of the totem’s elements: hope, love, dreams, truth, destiny, humanity, and courage, Supergirl and the Superfriends faced Lex Luthor (John Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) in one final battle.

In response to Luthor and Nyxly’s fight, Supergirl delivered a powerful address to the public, which was enhanced by Brainy (Jesse Rath) and Lena (Katie McGrath). It enhanced humanity, weakening the Allstone’s abilities.

Luthor and Nyxly, on the other hand, were not easily beaten, and they enlisted the help of villains from previous seasons, including Season 1’s Red Tornado and Supergirl’s evil alter-ego Overgirl.

The party did their best to fight off their foes, but Luthor’s and Nyxly’s demise was due to Luthor’s hubris. To threaten Supergirl, he summoned a doorway to the Phantom Zone, but it drew him and his fellow evil into the abyss instead.

A memorable wedding

The wedding of Kara’s adoptive sister Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Dr. Kelly Olsen wasn’t only about the fighting in the finale (Azie Tesfai).

Supergirl went all out to help the couple celebrate their big day. While J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) officiated the marriage, Kara and Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan) sang “We Belong” as the newlyweds headed down the aisle.

The Martian Manhunter even wrote them a nice congratulatory message in the sky, and the wedding was capped off with a great celebration.

Cat Grant, welcome back!

The season 6 finale also saw the return of one Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart), who caused quite a stir when she first appeared on the show.