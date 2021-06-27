What Happened at the End of Season 8 of ‘The Blacklist’? What Happened at the End of Season 8 of ‘The Blacklist’?

Season 8 of The Blacklist has had viewers enthralled since it premiered in November 2020. The Blacklist has come to an end after 22 episodes, with a closing episode—“Konets”—that did not disappoint.

Red revealed the crucial fugitives on his blacklist in the eighth installment of the James Spader series.

Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Keen (played by Megan Boone), a former FBI agent turned criminal, was number one on the list.

The eighth season focused on their tumultuous relationship. Liz, for example, knew Red was the man who murdered her mother Katarina (Lotte Verbeek) and that he was not the real Red Reddington.

Red exposed himself to be N-13, the spy Liz had been seeking for throughout her FBI career, in season eight.

Red took Liz to the base of his spy operation in Latvia in part one of the finale, named “Nachalo,” with the intention of giving her answers about her history.

However, after placing a tracker on Liz’s car, Neville Townsend (Reg Rogers) followed the pair.

Despite Liz being shot, Red and Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) were able to defeat Neville and his gang, who were all killed in a large gas explosion.

Liz recovered from her injuries, and the trio concentrated their efforts on determining who would succeed Neville as Russia’s most powerful crime and drug king after his death.

In another meeting with Harold (Harry Lenix), Red revealed that he was dying of cancer and that he wanted to name his daughter, Liz, as his successor.

Red indicated that she would have to kill him as part of the plan to ensure Liz would be his heir, which she originally rejected.

Red, on the other hand, has everything planned out. Liz would shoot him outside his restaurant, and the entire execution would be filmed on CCTV and broadcast to the rest of the world—as well as their adversaries.

Despite the fact that Red was going to die, he hesitated to give Liz the whole truth about her past and his involvement to it.

“If you knew who I am, you would never agree to kill me,” he said, insisting on keeping the truth hidden.

Instead, Red promised he would leave her a letter for Liz to read after her death that would explain “Who I am and why I came into. This is a condensed version of the information.