What Happened at the End of Season 6 of ‘Lucifer’? Kevin Alejandro on the Finale of “Bittersweet”

Lucifer Morningstar’s journey has come to an end after six years. Following his father’s retirement and the war over the throne in Season 5, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) struggles with the idea of becoming God (Dennis Haysbert) in the Season 6 finale of Lucifer.

Kevin Alejandro, star of Dan Espinoza, told This website that the show’s conclusion was “bittersweet,” but that he hoped for a “joyous” reception from the Lucifam.

“It was bittersweet because it was such a lovely moment in our lives, at such a beautiful time,” he said. As in, you don’t frequently come across individuals that get along, respect each other, and enjoy what they do, and sometimes it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and we all got to have that, which I think is lovely, and so it made it difficult.”

“I believe the reaction will be overwhelmingly positive. And my aim is that they leave thinking to themselves, “I’m pleased I went on that adventure with them.” I don’t want it to come to an end. However, I believe it was necessary.”

It’s been a long road, and there’s a lot to unpack from Lucifer’s final season, which includes everything from heavenly offspring to demonic weddings.

Everything you need to know about the Lucifer Season 6 finale can be found on this page…

What Happened at the End of Season 6 of Lucifer?

The appearance of the spiteful angel Rory (Brianna Hildebrand), who arrived on Earth to “kill” Lucifer Morningstar, put an end to Lucifer and Chloe Decker’s (Lauren German) preparations to depart Earth for Heaven.

Rory’s relationship with Lucifer was kept a secret in the lead-up to Season 6, with showrunners Idly Modrovich and Joe Henderson joking that she was “a rebellious angel.”

Rory, on the other hand, revealed out to be Lucifer and Chloe’s future daughter, who had journeyed back in time to avenge her father for abandoning them in the present day.

Lucifer spent the entire of the season attempting to understand why he abandons his loved ones, and in the end, he was successful.

Rory has always told her father that he is leaving them on August 4 and when that day will occur. This is a condensed version of the information.